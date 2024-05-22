CM Dhami Reviews Char Dham Arrangements, Seeks Proactive Steps To Prevent Forest Fires

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements for the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, including the provision of drinking water and electricity supply at makeshift tents as well as measures to prevent recurrence of forest fires in the state.

The meeting convened at the secretariat also featured the chief secretary, along with other top officials.

Directing his charges to remain alert at all times, the chief minister said efforts should be made to make the journey of pilgrims pleasant and safe by coordinating with officials associated with the travel arrangements. He said the government's objective was to provide all the necessary facilities to devotees arriving at the Devbhoomi.

Charing the review meeting, the CM said the Char Dham Yatra contributes significantly to the economy of the state, adding that with the number of devotees and pilgrims growing every year, "it is incumbent on all of us to cooperate in making the journey smooth and simple".

"Continuous efforts are being made by the state government to bring further improvements to arrangements for the benefit of pilgrims," the CM said, adding that the administrations of all districts connected to the Char Dham Yatra routes should work in coordination to boost the travel arrangements.

The CM reiterated that whatever necessary arrangements are requested from the district administration for the benefit of the Char Dham pilgrims should be addressed on priority.

Along with paying special attention to crowd management for the Yatra, it should be ensured that the devotees visiting the four Dhams are by the number determined.

For devotees, who have entered the border of Uttarakhand without proper registration and want to visit other religious and tourist places of the state apart from the four Dhams, efforts should be made to ensure they reach the journey's end, the CM directed. He said all officers should take timely feedback from devotees so that all shortcomings could be addressed on time.

The CM added that considering the onset of summer, adequate drinking water arrangements should be ensured for the devotees. Senior officials of departments responsible for ensuring drinking water should go to the field and check on the arrangements. In areas where drinking water is in short supply, tankers should be arranged and other means exploded, the CM instructed officials.

He said to ensure adequate power supply amid the onset of an unforgiving summer, the three power utilities--UPCL, UJVNL and Pitkul--should work in coordination with each other. He said adequate power should be generated to meet the requirements of the state.

The CM also focused on public awareness to prevent forest fires, saying the support of locals should be encouraged in taking this endeavour to a logical end. He said the secretaries have been given charge of different districts to prevent forest fires. He said all secretaries should go to their districts on their watch and conduct regular on-site inspections of the areas affected by forest fires. He said they should be prepared and equipped to mobile immediate and effective steps to prevent forest fires.

Strict action should be taken as per rules against those found guilty of touching off forest fires, the CM said, adding that the time to respond should be minimised in the event of forest fires. Chief secretary Radha Raturi, secretary Shailesh Bagoli, secretary and commissioner Garhwal Vinay Shankar Pandey, and director general of Information Banshidhar Tiwari, among other officials, were present in the meeting. —ANI