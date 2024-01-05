CM Dhami Requests Jyotiraditya Scindia To Start Air Services From Dehradun To Ayodhya

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday requested Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to start air services from the state's capital, Dehradun, to Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

In this regard, in a letter sent to the Union Civil Aviation Minister, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that soon the statue of Lord Ram lalla will be installed in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand, being the land of gods, remains a centre of pilgrimage for pilgrims from across the country.

"For this reason, there is no direct air service available from Dehradun to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi for the transportation of devotees of Devbhoomi and pilgrims from all over the country, due to which the pilgrims from all over the country and the devotees of the state coming to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand are likely to face extreme difficulties," he wrote in the letter.

"To solve these difficulties, it is absolutely necessary to operate an air service daily from Dehradun to Ayodhya. This will provide convenience to the passengers of the country and the state," the letter added.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in the temple city of Ayodhya ahead of the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's idol in the Ram Temple, which is scheduled to be held on January 22.

The grand airport has been built by the Airports Authority of India after signing a MoU with the Government of Uttar Pradesh in April last year. —ANI