CM Dhami Releases Annual Calendar On Occasion Of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday released the annual calendar, 'Strong Leadership Prosperous Uttarakhand', prepared by the Information and Public Relations Department on the occasion of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at the temple located in his government residence and said that after 500 years of a long struggle, "I am extremely elated to be a witness to this grand festival."

CM Dhami also performed 'Gau Sewa' after offering prayers. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister added that he prays to Lord Ram for the prosperity of the people of the state and the welfare of all the Sanatanis living all over the world.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife made rangoli of flowers at their residence in Dehradun.

CM Dhami said that all the people of the state should celebrate this sacred 'Pran Pratistha' with enthusiasm.

Earlier, addressing the 'Ram Shobha Yatra' organised by Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Utsav Committee from Parade Ground here on Saturday, Dhami said that the day of Pran Pratishtha has not come so easily.

"This day has not come so easily; for this day, several mothers lost their sons, and several sisters lost their brothers. We are truly blessed to have been able to witness this day," he said.

CM Dhami further said that after 5126 years of 'Kalyug,' the people will be able to witness and experience the happiness and enthusiasm that people felt during 'Ram Rajya'.

"After 'Tretayug,' came 'Dwaparyug', and after 5126 years of 'Kalyug', we will be able to witness and experience this happiness and enthusiasm that people felt during Ram Rajya," CM Dhami said. —ANI