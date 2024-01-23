CM Dhami Releases Annual Calendar 'Strong Leadership, Prosperous Uttarakhand'

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday released the annual calendar "Strong Leadership, Prosperous Uttarakhand" of the Information and Public Relations Department at the Chief Minister's residence.

Through this annual calendar, major religious and tourist places, local products, natural beauty, and mythological places of all 13 districts of Uttarakhand were shown through pictures.

Through the annual calendar, efforts were made to attract people's attention towards the state's tourism policy, solar energy policy, empowered women-rich state, sensitivity towards youth and the work done by the government for investment, employment, and prosperity.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister instructed the officials in a high-level meeting to speed up the work to implement the nine resolutions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the state level. Continuous efforts should be made towards water conservation and awareness campaigns should also be conducted for this.

The Chief Minister also gave instructions to make people aware of digital transactions and to run cleanliness campaigns regularly.

The Chief Minister said that Vocal for Local should be promoted rapidly in the state. He also called upon the people to make maximum use of the products made in the country. He said that this would make the country's economy grow rapidly. The Chief Minister gave instructions to continuously work on promoting tourism more rapidly and promoting natural farming in the state. They are asked to run awareness campaigns from time to time to include food and sports in their daily routine and to stay away from drugs and addiction. —ANI