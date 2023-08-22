CM Dhami Reaches State Emergency Operation Center To Review Situation In Warning-Issued Districts

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday reached the State Emergency Operation Center located at the Secretariat to review the situation in view of the two-day red alert warning in seven districts by the Meteorological Department.

Earlier on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), forecasting heavy rains on August 23 and August 24, issued a red alert for Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri, Bageshwar, Champawat, Nainital, and Uddham Singh Nagar districts.

The Uttarakhand State Emergency Operation Centre has asked all district magistrates to take precautions in their respective districts in view of the possibility of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in the aforementioned districts.

Uttarakhand State Emergency Operation Centre is part of Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority. Earlier this month, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state and also reviewed the increasing water level of the Ganga in Rishikesh.

Heavy rains in Uttarakhand triggered landslides and flash floods in several places in the state. An official estimate earlier put the toll from rain-related incidents in the state at 52 while 37 people were injured. —ANI