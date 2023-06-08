CM Dhami Proposes Plan To Set Up 8 New Cities Worth Rs 1100 Cr

Dehradun: In Uttarakhand, the central government has given preliminary approval for setting up two new cities near Kashipur in Kumaon division and Doiwala in Garhwal division.

The Housing Department of the Government of Uttarakhand has given the presentation of the well-equipped city to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. After the consent, the team of the center is going to come soon to inspect both the places.

The State Housing Department is working on a plan to set up eight new cities in the state. Recently, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had proposed Rs 1100 crore while requesting the Center in this regard.

Under this, the Housing Department had prepared a proposal for two cities. One of these cities will be built on 378.50 hectare land of Parag Farm in Kashipur under the name of Industrial City.

The second one will be built on Doon-Haridwar Highway near Doiwala on 3080.8 hectares of land in the name of Aero City.

State's Additional Chief Secretary Housing Anandvardhan said that "the central team will come soon for both the townships, after which further action will be taken." —ANI