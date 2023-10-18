CM Dhami Performs 'Karseva' At Under-Construction Temple In Abu Dhabi

Dubai (UAE): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who is currently on his visit to UAE, on Wednesday performed Karseva (voluntary labour) by laying bricks in the under-construction BPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, said an official statement from Chief Minister Office.

The Chief Minister said that this amazing Hindu temple is being built in Abu Dhabi. The work of establishing the Hindu religion and construction of the temple is going on here, which is a moment of pride for all of us, added the official statement.

He said that the work on this temple is being done with the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under his leadership, India is getting respect and a separate identity in the world.

Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to all the coordinators and builders involved in the construction of this grand Hindu temple and stated that this Hindu temple will also work to promote cultural heritage, values, harmony and Hindu traditions.

Earlier in the day Dhami organised a roadshow in Dubai under the 'Invest in Uttarakhand' campaign, and during his address spoke about the immense possibilities of investment in Uttarakhand, said the official statement. —ANI