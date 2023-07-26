CM Dhami Pays Tribute To War Heroes On Kargil Vijay Diwas

Dehradun: On the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid tributes to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for the country and said that the government is committed for teh welfare of ex-servicemen and their families.

In his message, the Chief Minister said, "Indian Army has always brought laurels to the nation by its valour. We are proud of the bravery of our soldiers".

He said that there has been a tradition of sacrifice for the country in Uttarakhand as well.

"In the Kargil war, a large number of sons of Uttarakhand sacrificed their lives to protect the country," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that the state government is committed to the welfare of soldiers, ex-servicemen and their families.

"The whole world recognizes the indomitable courage and bravery of the Indian Army. The brave soldiers of the Indian Army forced the enemy to flee even under adverse circumstances in Kargil. The nation will always remember the sacrifice of the brave soldiers to protect the country's borders in the Kargil War," CM Dhami said.

Meanwhile, CM Dhami also arrived at the residence of Union Minister Ajay Bhatt in the national capital for a meeting to discuss the poll strategy for 2024 elections for his state. —ANI