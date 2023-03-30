CM Dhami Pays Tribute To Major Somnath Sharma In Haldwani

Haldwani: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday paid tribute to the first recipient of the highest gallantry award Paramveer Chakra, Major Somnath Sharma of Kumaon Regiment in Kathgodam, Haldwani.

"Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami visited the memorial of Paramveer Chakra Major Somnath Sharma this morning and paid tribute to him at his memorial," an official said.

Major Sharma was a part of the Fourth Batallion of the Kumaon Regiment and was posted in Budgam immediately after independence in 1947. He laid down his life while evicting Pakistani infiltrators and raiders from Jammu and Kashmir. Sharma's company was under fire and was outnumbered by a ratio of seven to one. Before losing his life in a motor shell explosion on a pile of ammunition near him, the Major transmitted a message to the headquarters informing that the infiltrators were only 50 yards away.

Major Somnath Sharma was born on 31 January 1923 and died on 3 November 1947 while fighting against Pakistani infiltrators in the Battle of Budgam.

