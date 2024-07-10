    Menu
    CM Dhami pays tribute to Kedarnath MLA Shaila Rani

    The Hawk
    July10/ 2024
    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences on the demise of Kedarnath MLA Shaila Rani Rawat, who passed away on Wednesday morning in Dehradun.

    Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami condoled the demise of Kedarnath MLA Shaila Rani Rawat who passed away on Wednesday morning, in Dehradun.
    Dhami said, "Shaila Rani Rawat always worked for the welfare of the people in her constituency. Whenever she used to meet me, she always thought about the development of her region".

    "It is extremely sad that she is no more with us now. I pray to god that her soul rests in peace and to provide strength to her family...," Chief Minister Dhami said.
    After receiving the news of her death, CM Dhami said, "Her demise is an irreparable loss for the party and the people of the area. Her dedication towards duty and public service will always be remembered".
    She won the Kedarnath seat in 2012 on a Congress ticket but lost it in 2017 but regained it in 2022 on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket.

    —ANI

