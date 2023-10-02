CM Dhami Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi & Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversary

Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami garlanded the statue of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary at Dehradun's Gandhi Park on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. 'Long live Mahatma Gandhi, Long live India', slogans were raised during the occasion.

"Long live India, Long live Mahatma Gandhi, Long live Lal Bahadur Shashtri. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti & Lal Bahadur Shastri's birth anniversary, I give my best wishes to each one of you. We always remember these freedom fighters who gave their lives for the country, we will keep taking inspiration from these people" said the Uttrakhand Chief Minister "Like, yesterday we also initiated the work of Swacchata in bus stations, railways stations, and Taxi stands under the 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign, in Uttarakhand as well as the country", Pushkar Singh Dhami said while addressing the people.

Dhami also remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri and the famous slogan given by him 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan, on his birth anniversary.

"The India, Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri dreamt of is being fulfilled under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today India is heard by the world" he added. Uttarakhand CM also urged the students to walk on the pathway of renowned leader and Former Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri.

"Greetings on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti! Come, let us all take a pledge to spread awareness about cleanliness today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi lets us make sure to contribute in making the 'Clean India Campaign", Dhami posted on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also garlanded the paintings of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Late Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary at the CM's residence in Dehradun.

Tributes from across the country poured in on the occasion of 154th Birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the 'Father of the Nation' at Rajghat. —ANI