    Menu
    Local

    CM Dhami Pay Tributes To Former Joint General Secretary Of RSS, Madandas Devi

    author-img
    Inam Ansari
    August2/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    CM Dhami Pay Tributes

    Haridwar: Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Wednesday, paid tributes to the former joint general secretary of the RSS, Madandas Devi in Haridwar’s Shri Kripa Dham.
    The First Signals Of Macular Degeneration (Write These Down)
    Search Ads
    Madandas Devi passed away recently and today his ashes will be immersed in the Ganges at Haridwar.
    Notably, Madandas Devi was born on July 9 1942, in Solhapur, Maharashtra and occupied the position of national organising secretary of ABVP for 22 years after which he was appointed as the joint general secretary of the RSS. Madandas died on July 24 in Bengaluru. —ANI

    Categories :LocalTags :RSS Madandas Devi DhamiRSS Madandas Devi Dhami Uttarakhand
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in