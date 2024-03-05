CM Dhami Participates In Raising Day Celebrations Of ITBP Northern Frontier Headquarters

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 'Raising Day' program of the ITBP Northern Frontier Headquarters at ITBP Campus Seemaadwar, Dehradun on Monday.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister had dinner with ITBP jawans. He also met a large number of soldiers present and inquired about their well-being. He also honoured the soldiers of the ITBP Band by giving them gifts. The Chief Minister honoured the families of martyred ITBP soldiers and retired soldiers. He honoured the ITBP jawans who played an important role in the Silkyara Rescue Tunnel Operation. The Chief Minister said that land will soon be made available for the 16 newly formed forward posts of ITBP.

CM Dhami said that ITBP has always been ready to serve the country for the last six decades. ITBP personnel perform their duties even in adverse geographical conditions. Discipline and a sense of bravery are important to remain alert at the borders in adverse circumstances. The discipline, bravery and spirit of serving the country of ITBP soldiers is incomparable.

The Chief Minister said that being from a military family, he has seen and lived the discipline of the army since childhood. Discipline is very important in life, discipline makes society a civilized society. A person reaches his goal by moving forward with discipline in character.

CM Dhami said that ITBP personnel conduct relief operations in various disasters in the Himalayan regions. After the doors are closed during the winter season, the entire responsibility of security of our four Dhams, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri lies in the strong and responsible hands of ITBP.

Even in challenging environments, ITBP personnel perform their duties with full alertness. He described Uttarakhand as the land of gods as well as the land of heroes.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is fully committed to increasing the facilities provided to the soldiers and their families under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state government has decided to increase the grant amount given to the soldiers or their dependents and also to give appointments to the dependents of martyred soldiers on a preferential basis in the jobs under the state government, he added.

CM Dhami said that the state government has also increased the lump sum grant amount payable to soldiers awarded gallantry medals of Uttarakhand. It has also been decided to increase the pension of brave women and veterans of soldiers who participated in the Second World War from Uttarakhand from Rs 8 thousand to Rs 10 thousand per month. The monthly pension of freedom fighters and their widows has been increased from Rs 21 thousand to Rs 25 thousand. —ANI