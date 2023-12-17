CM Dhami Participates In Foundation Day Celebrations Of Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami participated in the 23rd Foundation Day celebration of Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam (UJVN) on Saturday evening.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office, "The Managing Director (MD) of Jal Vidyut Nigam presented a dividend check of Rs 20 crore, 9 lakh and 58 thousand to Chief Minister Dhami on the occasion."

Along with inaugurating the corporate building of UJVNL, the Chief Minister also flagged off the bus given to Saraswati Vidya Inter College, Bhaniawala, under CMR.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that in the Global Investor Summit held in Dehradun, investment proposals worth Rs 3.50 lakh crore more than the target included investment proposals of Rs 1 lakh crore for the energy sector. Emphasising increasing the target of power generation to 2200 MW by 2030 from the Hydropower Corporation, CM Dhami said that the Hydropower Corporation should ensure to focus on meeting the electricity needs of the established and newly established industries in the state.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the residence of Indian Air Force (IAF) Squadron Leader Abhimanyu Rai, who lost his life in a trainer jet crash, paid tributes to him and consoled the bereaved family at Jaintanwala.

The Chief Minister prayed to God to "give place to the virtuous soul at his holy feet and to give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this immense suffering." —ANI