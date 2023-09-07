CM Dhami Offers Prayers At Mahasu Devta Temple, Seeks Blessings For State's Progress

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday offered prayers at Mahasu Devta temple located in Lakhwad of Jaunsar

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday offered prayers at Mahasu Devta temple located in Lakhwad of Jaunsar area of ??Dehradun district.

It is noteworthy that Mahasu Devta is considered the god of justice and the main deity of the village and its surrounding areas.

Taking to the social media platform X Dhami shared a photograph of him offering prayers at the temple and wrote in Hindi, “Today worshiped with full rituals at Mahasu Devta Temple located in Lakhwad. On this occasion, prayed to Mahasu Devta for the progress of the state along with happiness, peace and prosperity of all the people of the state.”

Earlier, on the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami CM Dhami along with his wife Geeta Dhami participated in a program organized at Police Line Dehradun on Wednesday night. Chief Minister and his wife witnessed the grand presentation of various events based on Lord Shri Krishna. Every year, the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by Hindus to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the God who is the embodiment of playfulness and innocence. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September, as per the Western calendar. The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances, and the 'Dahi-Handi' competition.

—ANI