CM Dhami Meets High-Level Officials Ahead Of U'khand GIS

Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with high-level officials of the government on Saturday at the CM's residence to accelerate the development works of the state and increase employment generation, said a press release by the CMO.

According to the official release, CM Dhami, in the meeting, instructed the officials that work should be done expeditiously for grounding the agreements that have been signed so far in the road shows under the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit (GIS).

He also instructed the officials that most of the work should be done expeditiously before the event to be held on December 8 and 9, 2023 in Dehradun.

As per the official release by the CMO, Dhami said, "There is a need for further simplification in policies to promote investment in the state, so proposals should be brought for this. Those investment proposals which can generate more employment in the state and which are more suitable according to the conditions of the state should be given top priority."

The Uttarakhand CM further said that air connectivity will have to be further expanded to promote industrial investment, adding that all actions to be taken at the state level towards making Jolly Grant Airport and Pantnagar Airport International Airport should be taken immediately.

He also instructed the officials to speed up the action being taken to operate regular air services from Nainisaini airstrip in Pithoragarh, said the official statement.

Emphasizing that work in all these activities should be done in fast-track mode, Dhami also gave instructions to speed up the works related to ropeway construction in the state.

He said that the work should be done expeditiously on the master plan of Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, adding that in view of the convenience of the devotees coming to Garhwal division and Kumaon division of the state, work should also be done expeditiously to expand connectivity in both the divisions. Under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission, work should be expedited on the basis of the master plan for the temples selected in the first phase, said Dhami.

According to the official release, the Uttarakhand CM also directed the officials that all preparations for the sixth World Disaster Management Conference to be held in Dehradun from November 28 to December 1, 2023, should be done in a well-organized manner on time.

He said that this is a big event to be organized in the state from the point of view of disaster management and disaster management experts from many countries will participate in this event so the state has a good opportunity to make Uttarakhand a distinct identity at the global level, said the official statement.

Dhami also reviewed the law and order situation in view of the upcoming festivals and gave strict instructions to the officers that any kind of negligence in law and order would not be tolerated, added the official statement.

Chief Secretary SS Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, Anand Bardhan, Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram, Shailesh Bagoli, Vinay Shankar Pandey, SN Pandey, Additional Director General of Police AP Anshuman, Additional Secretary Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Yugal Kishore Pant, C Ravi Shankar, Director General Industries Rohit Meena, Director General Information Banshidhar Tiwari, Director General UCOST (Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology) Durgesh Pant, Additional Secretary JC Kandpal and other officers were present on the occasion, said the press release. —ANI