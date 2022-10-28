CM Dhami Lists Rs 750 Cr Assistance For Home State At Chintan Shivir

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami requested the Central Government for the assistance of rupees 750 crores for the construction of new police stations, police outposts, and residences of police personnel in the state at the Union Home Ministers' Chintan Shivir in Surajkund, Haryana on Friday.

He also requested for relaxation in inner line restrictions for the internal security of Uttarakhand, with an aim to promote tourism activities in the border area.

"The state government is working on the Him Prahari scheme in the marginal districts. Under the Him Prahari Yojana, 10 thousand retired soldiers, paramilitary and youth in the border areas of the state would be trained and posted in the border districts of the state. For this, an assistance of Rs 5 crore per month is expected from the Center," said CM Dhami.

The Chief Minister also requested the Central Government to provide a helicopter to SDRF for disaster relief at the Chintan Shivir, which he said would be of great help during disasters and incidents of forest fires.

The two-day Chintan Shivir is being held at Surajkund, Haryana. Home Secretaries and Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of the States and Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) are attending the Chintan Shivir.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement, the Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers is an endeavour to provide a national perspective to policy formulation on internal security-related matters. The Shivir, in the spirit of cooperative federalism, will bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at the centre and state levels.

The Shivir will deliberate on issues such as modernization of police forces, cybercrime management, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management, coastal security, women's safety and drug trafficking, among others, added the statement.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the 'Chintan Shivir' at Surajkund, Haryana on Thursday. "Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this Chintan Shivir is being organized which will provide a common platform to face challenges before the Nation such as cyber-crime, the spread of narcotics and cross-border terrorism in unison," Amit Shah said. —ANI