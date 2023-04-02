CM Dhami Lays Thrust On Developmental Projects In State

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday at the State Secretariat reviewed the preparations going on under the theme of Strong Uttarakhand@25.

CM Dhami, while reviewing the works of the departments under Strong Uttarakhand @ 25, instructed the officials that whatever work is being done in relation to the target for 2025. "The time limit should be set to complete them while taking special care of them," he said.

"The work to be done under the action plan being prepared for increasing the livelihood of the people and increasing the revenue in the state should be expedited sector-wise. For this, all the departments should work in coordination," CM said.

He said that there are many possibilities to work in the field of tourism, agriculture, horticulture and industry in the state. "Along with the short-term action plan in these areas, fast work should be done in the direction of what can be improved by 2030," he added.

He said that some new tourist and religious places should be developed in the Kumaon region so that the devotees coming on the Chardham Yatra can enjoy the natural beauty of Kumaon along with Garhwal.

He also gave instructions to connect the entire Uttarakhand through various circuits from the point of view of tourism. "There are many possibilities in the field of adventure tourism in the state, work should be done fast in the direction of developing new places of adventure tourism in Uttarakhand. Attention should also be paid towards further development of the tourist places where adventure activities are taking place," he added. In the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the officials that more efforts were needed to promote the local products of the state.

"Focus should be on branding and marketing of local products. Work on Apple and Kiwi missions should be expedited. The cultivation of aromatic plants should be promoted in hilly areas. In addition to degree courses in higher educational institutions in the state, attention should also be paid to conducting diploma courses related to skill development. In order to promote economic activities in the state, work towards simplification of policies was also emphasized," CM Dhami said.

He said that arrangements should be made for training the youth of the state in areas where the demand for skilled human resources has increased globally.

In the detailed presentation given in the meeting, it was informed that works based on various activities will be done in the tourism sector in the state by 2030.

"Work is being done on a comprehensive action plan for the arrival of one crore tourists and devotees every year in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. With this, five lakh people will get direct and indirect employment in the state. For this, along with developing new tourist and religious places in the state, special attention will be paid to the development of infrastructure facilities. Homestay will be promoted rapidly," Dhami said.

"To increase the productivity of apple by 2030, the government has set a target of making an additional investment of 1500 to 2000 crores, which is expected to increase the additional GDP of 2500 crores. With this, a target has been set to increase the income of about 30 thousand farmers by 10 fold," he added. —ANI