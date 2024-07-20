CM Dhami Lauds ABVP's Commitment To Swami Vivekananda's Ideals

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that ABVP is an organisation that runs on the ideals of Swami Vivekananda.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister participated as the chief guest in the Mahanagar Chhatra Sammelan organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at DAV PG College.

On this occasion, Dhami also honoured the meritorious students who got excellent marks in the high school and intermediate examinations during the Pratibha Samman ceremony and announced to provide an amount of Rs 1 crore for the construction of six new classrooms of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Utkrishta Academic Block in DAV PG College Dehradun.

The Chief Minister further said that ABVP is an organisation running on the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, which works for student welfare and national interest. He said that today the workers of the Vidyarthi Parishad are contributing from the temple of education to the border of the country. On many occasions, the Vidhyarthi Parishad has been engaged in works related to social concerns.

The Chief Minister said that whenever he participates in the programmes of colleges, there is a new infusion of energy in his mind. He said that while pursuing education at Lucknow University, he was associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Dhami said that the State Government is making continuous efforts to provide the youth with the opportunity to work in every field. "A strict anti-cheating law has been implemented in the state. Since its implementation, all recruitment processes have been done with complete transparency," he said. The Uttarakhand Chief Minister added, "After the implementation of the anti-cheating law, hard-working candidates are being selected in many examinations. On the day of the examination, candidates are being given a 50 per cent discount on the fare of roadway buses."

Meanwhile, Dhami also took to his official X handle and posted about his address to the youth in an event organised by ABVP. He said, "Addressing the youth power in the Pratibha Samman Samaroh organized by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (Dehradun-Metropolitan) in Dehradun, and honoured talented youth..."

He added, "ABVP is inculcating the values of patriotism in the youth of the country through the nationalist tradition. This is the reason that today, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has become the largest student organization not only in India but also in the world." —ANI