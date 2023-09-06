CM Dhami Instructs Officials For Effective Control Of Dengue In State

Dehradun: In view of the surge of dengue cases in the state, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed the officers to concrete on work for effective control of the disease, a statement from CMO said on Wednesday.

According to the data provided by the state's health department, so far, 838 dengue cases have been confirmed in the state. At present, there are 131 active patients, and 703 patients have been cured.

There has been a ban on the leaves of doctors and employees in the health department.

Moreover, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey and Health Secretary Dr R Rajesh Kumar are directed to hold a meeting with the civic officials in this regard, the Chief Minister's Office said.

Earlier on Monday, Dr R Rajesh Kumar made a visit to the Coronation Hospital in Dehradun. He instructed the officials to repair all the facilities in the hospital and met with dengue patients.

He also reprimanded the staff for the lack of arrangements within the hospital and gave instructions to open the pathology lab of the hospital by 8 pm on Monday.

Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Dehradun districts of the state are the most affected by dengue.

In the aftermath of recent heavy monsoon floods that inundated parts of Uttarakhand, health officials are grappling with a significant surge in dengue cases.

Dengue (break-bone fever) is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people.

Waterlogging in areas due to incessant rains has caused a preferable environment for Aedes mosquitoes to breed. These mosquitoes are responsible for transmitting Dengue, Chikungunya, and Zika viruses. —ANI