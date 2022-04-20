CM Dhami Inaugurates Day 2 Of U'khand Adventure Fest

To mark World Tourism Day, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the second day of the two-day-long Uttarakhand Adventure Fest. The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of the Tourism & Irrigation Minister of Uttarakhand Satpal Maharaj and MSME Minister of Uttarakhand Ganesh Joshi.The two-day-long fest was organized by FICCI FLO - Empowering the Greater 50%, in association with the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board.Wishing all present on the World Tourism, the Chief Minister Dhami said, "Our state Uttarakhand has an abundance of natural beauty and resources, and thus holds the potential to be at par with Switzerland. I am grateful to our honorable Prime Minister for having special consideration for Uttarakhand's tourism sector. We are in process of having a robust railway network all across the hills of Uttarakhand, which was just a dream a few years ago. Moreover, we have a vast network of all-weather roads and world-class highways in Uttarakhand to help support and promote tourism. We are in process of formulating new policies in each industrial sector of the state, which would largely benefit all our stakeholders. I officially joined the office on 4th July and started to proactively contribute towards the tourism sector of the state by pledging to start with the Char Dham Yatra. Although we encountered several roadblocks, as of today the Char Dham Yatra of Uttarakhand is successfully up and running. Lastly, we would want Uttarakhand to emerge as the ultimate tourism capital of the country."Highlighting the initiative taken towards the tourism sector in Uttarakhand, the Tourism & Irrigation Minister of Uttarakhand Satpal Maharaj said, "On the occasion of World Tourism Day, I would like us all to be good service providers so that our state Uttarakhand could benefit from our world-class services in the tourism sector. We are really looking forward to a lot of upcoming policies and developments in the field of tourism, one being the planned international airport in the Haridwar district. This international airport would immensely help in boosting tourism in Uttarakhand from different countries in the world. Another step that I would want Uttarakhand Tourism to undertake is to inculcate electric vehicles/EV's and replace the conventional ones, thereby adapting to cleaner and more sustainable tourism activities."Addressing the audience on the occasion of Uttarakhand Adventure Fest, MSME Minister of Uttarakhand Ganesh Joshi said, "I am grateful to represent myself as an MLA from one of the most beautiful places in Uttarakhand, Mussoorie. I am proud of the fact that the amount of work that Uttarakhand has done for its tourism sector, which no other state in the country has attempted. Two upcoming projects that I would like to mention are the Dehradun-Mussoorie Tunnel project and the Pukul-Mussoorie Ropeway project. These projects would be a boon for our tourism sector at large."The concluding day of the Uttarakhand Adventure Fest witnessed a large crowd of adventure enthusiasts from all over the state.An informative session titled 'Adventure Tourism' was held during the program. The panelists for the session were Director Nungshi Tashi Adventures Pvt Ltd Col. Virendra Malik, River Expert & Kayak Instructor Anvesh Thapa, Founder Global Himalayan Expedition Paras Loomba, and Author & Head International Center of Integrated Mountain Development Anu Lama. The session was moderated by Green Activist Ira Chauhan.Later during the day, another session titled 'Risk Management and Safety Measures in the Outdoors' was held. The panelists for this session were Air Rescue & Medicine Air Vice Marshal Deepak Gaur, Author & Freelance Journalist Hridayesh Joshi, Project Editor of Outlook Traveler Soity Banerjee, and Independent Filmmaker Neha Dixit. The moderator for the session was Executive Director Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority Maj. Rahul Jugran.During the program, a talk session on 'A talk upon Adventure in India and Uttarakhand' was also held by All India President of the NAF Chapters Lt. Gen. Dhawan.The adventure festival saw a series of adventure-related activities and workshops, such as Basic Knots Workshop, Backpack Essentials Workshop, Outdoor Education Workshop for Children, Waste Warriors Workshop, among others. There were musical performances by local bands as well. Present during the adventure fest were State Convenor, FICCI FLO - Empowering The Greater 50% Dr. Neha Sharma, State Consultant of Tourism Wing, FICCI FLO - Empowering The Greater 50% Kiran Bhatt Todaria, Uttarakhand Tourism & CEO UTDB Dilip Jawalkar, Founder KSM Film Productions Kunal Shamshere Malla, Vice-Chairperson FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Anuradha Malla, Col Ashwini Pundir among others.