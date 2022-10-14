CM Dhami Inaugurates Centrio Mall By Unison Group

Dehradun (The Hawk): Unison Centrio Mall, located on New Cantt Road, was officially inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, today. He congratulated the entire Unison Group for the successful launch of the mall.

To mark the launch of the newly constructed mall, the ceremony commenced with Narasimha Kavach Yagna, followed by the ribbon cutting ceremony by the Chief Guest, CM Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami. Followed by this was a spiritual program, the ISKCON Krishna Consciousness Program, conducted by ISKCON devotees and graced by the Indian lifestyle coach, monk, spiritual leader, and the Vice President of ISKCON Dwarka, Amogh Lila Prabhu.

Speaking on the occasion, the Owner of Unison Group, Amit Aggarwal, said, "We are very pleased to commence with our mall-cum entertainment center in Dehradun. Centrio is a one-of-its-kind mall that will offer the residents of Dehradun as well as of the neighboring areas an out-of-the-world shopping & entertainment experience. With the establishment of this mall, the Unison Group aims to provide nearly 3000+ direct and indirect employment opportunities to the youth of Uttarakhand. Additionally, the mall will give a boost to the tourism sector of Uttarakhand, as well as will greatly contribute towards the revenue of the state."

Adding further, he said, "Centrio Mall is aesthetically designed to provide an unforgettable experience to the visitors. The outdoor area of the mall is spacious and provides a high street aura blazed with several delectable eateries, including some of the finest cafes and restaurants in the city. From a fun outing, a friend’s birthday, a shopping spree, or a celebratory dinner with the family, Centrio aims to offer something to each customer. We will also host exciting events and festivities, making the place an entertainment hub of Dehradun."

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President of ISKCON Dwarka, Amogh Lila Prabhu, said, "Talent, good attitude, the right character, and blessings are the ingredients for success in a person’s life. Among all, blessings are the most integral part towards the path of success."

Situated in the heart of the city, Centrio Mall stands across a sprawling 4.5 lakh square feet area with parking for over 500 cars. It houses over 100 leading brands, including Shoppers Stop, Starbucks, Smoke House Deli, Caratlane, Marks & Spencer, TimeZone Family Entertainment Center, a PVR five-screen multiplex, a series of restaurants and entertainment choices, and a fitness club.