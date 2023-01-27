CM Dhami Honours Driver, Conductor Who Saved Rishabh Pant's Life

Dehradun: Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the occasion of Republic Day, honoured the driver and conductor of the Haryana Roadways bus who came to the rescue of cricketer Rishabh Pant during a road accident near Roorkee.

The awardees are Haryana Roadways bus driver Sushil Kumar, conductor Paramjeet and 2 others Nishu Kumar and Rajat Kumar.

"By saving the life of the cricketer at the risk of their own lives, the Haryana Roadways driver and conductor have set an example for others," the CM said. The awardees, Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar extended their gratitude to the government for felicitating them and also requested the nation to help the people who are in need.

Meanwhile, Sushil's wife Ritu and Paramjeet's father Suresh Kumar received the honour on their behalf. They both extended their gratitude to the government and expressed their happiness.

Both Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar also went to meet Rishabh Pant in the hospital.

Rishabh took to Twitter and posted a picture of these two individuals standing with his mother. "I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I'll be forever grateful and indebted," tweeted Pant.

On December 30 around 5.30 am, Pant met with a serious accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his mother as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal on Friday. The 25-year-old was alone in the car and suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg.

According to photographs from the site, the car was burnt badly and Pant was at the wheel when he met with the accident. —ANI