CM Dhami Highlights Social Media's Role In Development, Social Welfare

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday highlighted the role of social media in facilitating rapid information dissemination and said that nowadays, social media has a big role in quick communication of information.

He acknowledged the power of concise posts and tweets in bridging the gap between different corners of society.

According to an official statement from CMO, Dhami emphasized that social media platforms also serve as effective tools for sharing information about public welfare schemes with the general public.

Furthermore, he stressed the importance of using accurate content on current topics through technological innovations and encouraging youth participation.

Dhami called for social media posts to be based on facts and cautioned against their misuse.

The Chief Minister further stated that presenting contemporary issues with factual information would enhance people's credibility.

He expressed concern about the increasing activities of disruptive and anti-development forces on social media platforms.

The Chief Minister said that the language of the content of social media should be simple and accessible, as it enables social initiatives to reach the public through various means. These remarks were made during a program focused on service, good governance, and welfare for the poor.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the revolutionary changes and the development of a new era and work culture in India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also mentioned that India has been given the opportunity to chair the G-20 meetings under Prime Minister Modi's comprehensive vision.

Dhami praised the Prime Minister's efficient leadership, which has elevated India's economy from the 11th to the fifth rank. The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cultural upliftment of India is taking place on an unprecedented scale. The flag of Sanatan culture is hoisting in the world and the history and importance of the centers of our faith is being displayed with the same pride with which it should have been done.

He said that like the Chardham Yatra, continuous efforts are being made to increase tourism in Kumaon under the Mandir Mala Mission.

The Chief Minister highlighted the progress on strategic rail projects, such as the Rishikesh-Karnprayag and Tanakpur-Bageshwar rail lines, which will improve connectivity in Uttarakhand.

He also commended the development of the Char Dham All Weather Road and the Bharat Mala Project, stating that these initiatives will not only facilitate the Char Dham Yatra but also bring revolutionary changes to the region's economy.

Lastly, Dhami acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to Uttarakhand, as evidenced by the approval of schemes worth approximately Rs 1.5 lakh crores since he assumed office. —ANI