CM Dhami Has Provided Appointment Letters To 122 Candidates Of The Transport Department And Transport Corporation

Dehradun (The Hawk): Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami provided appointment letters to 106 candidates for the positions of driver and conductor within the Transport Corporation at the Main Servant House located in the Chief Minister's Camp Office. These candidates have been appointed in the Transport Department as beneficiaries of deceased individuals. The Chief Minister also issued appointment letters to 16 selected assistant accountants under the Transport Department. On this occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated the State-level Road Safety Awareness Rally under the Road Safety Month.

As part of this campaign, awareness programs on road safety will be organized in all districts. During the program, the Chief Minister also unveiled the Road Safety Calendar and inaugurated a data book based on road safety. After providing free driving training to 16 women by the Transport Department, the Chief Minister also granted them driving licenses.

Congratulating all the candidates who received appointment letters, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the Transport Corporation and Transport Department applicants. He emphasized the importance of honesty, true dedication, and hard work in carrying out their duties from the beginning of their employment. The Chief Minister highlighted the crucial responsibility of drivers and conductors in maintaining transportation services efficiently. He stressed the necessity of self-discipline in government service and urged everyone to start working with regular routines from the initial stages of their jobs.

The Chief Minister mentioned the rapid increase in the number of devotees and tourists in the state and assigned a significant responsibility to the Transport Department and Transport Corporation to improve their facilities. He urged everyone to contribute significantly in their respective areas to make this decade Uttarakhand's decade and elevate the state to the category of leading states in the country.

The Chief Minister stated that continuous efforts are being made by the government to connect the youth of the state with employment and self-employment opportunities. Various recruitment processes are being carried out through the Public Service Commission and the Subordinate Services Selection Commission. He emphasized that in the last two years, recruitment processes have been completed rapidly and transparently, thanks to the stringent anti-copying law implemented in the state. He appreciated the efforts of the Transport Department in providing free driving training to make women self-reliant. Cabinet Minister Shri Ganesh Joshi, Transport Secretary Shri Arvind Singh Hyanki, Managing Director of the Transport Corporation Dr. Anand Srivastava, and officials from the Transport Department were present on this occasion.