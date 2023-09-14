CM Dhami Greets People On Hindi Diwas, Says 'Hindi Not Just A Language But An Expression Of Emotions'

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Hindi Diwas and said that Hindi is not just a language but an expression of emotions that binds the entire country of India.

Taking to X, Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Best wishes to all of you on Hindi Diwas. Hindi is not just a language that binds the entire country of India together but is an expression of emotions."

He added that on this occasion, a pledge should be taken to spread awareness for the promotion of the mother tongue, Hindi, as a symbol of patriotism, culture, and prosperity.

Every year, Hindi Diwas is observed on September 14. Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, had officially declared September 14 as Hindi Diwas.

The Constituent Assembly of India declared Hindi, written in the Devanagari script, to be the official language of the Union of India on September 14, 1949. English is the second official language. The decision to use Hindi as the official language of India was legalised by the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.

Hindi was made one of the official languages in order to streamline government operations in a multilingual nation.

Spoken as a native language by 258 million people, Hindi is recognised as the fourth most spoken language in the world. —ANI