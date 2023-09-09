CM Dhami Greets People Of State, Nature Lovers On Himalaya Day

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted the people of the state and nature lovers on the occasion of Himalaya Day.

Chief Minister Dhami said, "The origin place of many life-giving rivers, full of special natural diversity, the spiritual center in the form of confluence of nature and God, Himalaya is a priceless natural heritage of all of us."

Referring to the Himalayas, CM Dhami said they are the main basis of water, life, and the environment. He said, "This is the main basis of water, life and environment, so on this occasion, let us all resolve to balance the ecosystem of the Himalayas." Himalaya Day is celebrated every year on September 9 in Uttarakhand with the aim of preserving the Himalayan ecosystem and region. —ANI