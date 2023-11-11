CM Dhami Gives Bonus To State Govt Employees On Diwali

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday gave the gift of bonus to state government employees on Diwali.

Those state government employees will be eligible for the ad-hoc bonus, who were in service on 31-3-2023 and who have given a minimum six months of continuous and satisfactory service till 31 March 2023. This order of the Chief Minister will benefit non-gazetted category state employees, work-charged employees of government departments, employees of aided educational and technical educational institutions, local bodies and district panchayats and casual/daily wage employees. —ANI