CM Dhami Extends Greetings On Eve Of R-Day

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has greeted the people of the state on the eve of Republic Day.

In his message issued on the eve of Republic Day, the Chief Minister, while saluting the freedom fighters, constitution makers and state agitators, said that Republic Day is a festival of the making of our Constitution. This special Constitution of ours has been continuously guiding our nation.

"Republic Day also reminds us of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. This occasion also inspires us to resolve to fulfil the dreams of patriots and commit ourselves to our goals. Under the Constitution itself, it is the responsibility of all of us to always remain committed to the basic democratic ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity," he said.

Meanwhile, speaking on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), CM Dhami said that the 5-member committee formed for the Uniform Civil Code has completed the draft. As soon as the draft is received, a session of the Assembly will be called and the Uniform Civil Code law will be implemented in the entire state of Uttarakhand.

UCC is a proposal in the country to formulate and implement a similar set of rules for all citizens, regardless of their religions.

On December 22, the Uttarakhand Cabinet approved the recommendations of the five-member panel formed to prepare the draft of the UCC in the The committee is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, who currently heads the Delimitation Commission of India. Other members of the committee include retired Delhi High Court judge Pramod Kohli, social activist Manu Gaur, ex-chief secretary and IAS officer Shatrughan Singh, and Doon University Vice-Chancellor Surekha Dangwal.

The Chief Minister further said, "The state government is committed to the development, welfare and progress of the people standing in the last line of society, in the spirit of Antyodaya. Following the policy of zero tolerance for corruption, strict anti-copying laws have been implemented in the state. Most of the services related to public service have been made available online."

The Chief Minister added that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is working rapidly in every field to bring Uttarakhand into the category of leading states of the country by 2025. With the support of the godlike people of Uttarakhand, the state government is working with full commitment to make this decade the decade of Uttarakhand. Many efforts are being made to boost the economy of the state. Action is underway to implement the agreements worth Rs 3.56 lakh crore signed during the Destination Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit. —ANI