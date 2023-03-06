CM Dhami Expresses Grief At Death Of 3 People In Champawat Road Accident

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday expressed his condolences over the death of three people in a road accident.

Taking to Twitter, Dhami said, "Very sad news was received about the death of 3 people and injuries to 2 people in a road accident near Dudhori area of Champawat. May God give peace to the souls of the departed."

"The concerned authorities have been directed to better treat the injured in the accident," he further said in the tweet.

Three people died, and two were injured in a road accident near the Dudhori area of Champawat in Uttarakhand. —ANI