CM Dhami Directs To Set Up Center Of Excellence For Technical Education In Garhwal, Kumaon

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while reviewing the Technical Education Department work at the Secretariat on Thursday, directed that a Center of Excellence each should be set up in Garhwal and Kumaon divisions to promote technical education.

He said that it should be ensured that the students passing out from government technical institutes get maximum campus placements. Proper arrangements of modern courses and modern equipment should be made in technical institutes as per the requirements of industrial institutions.

The Chief Minister said that clear data should be kept on how many per cent of the youth trained from technical institutes got employment and how many percent took admission to higher educational institutions. After getting technical education, adequate employment opportunities should be provided to the youth of the state in the state, so that they do not have to go out of the state for employment. Plumber, electrician, welding and other mechanical training should also be provided for skill development of the youth in the state.

In this meeting, it was informed that in the last three years, 6490 youth got employment and self-employment through the polytechnic, 369 in the government sector and 552 youth got employment and self-employment under the community development scheme through the polytechnic.

According to the Chief Minister's office in the next one year, with the help of IIT Roorkee, virtual labs will be established and training will be provided in various government polytechnic institutes. Uttarakhand State Career Counseling Center will be established. Unemployed youth will be linked to business by developing polytechnic institutes as service providers. —ANI