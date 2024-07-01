CM Dhami Directs Officials To Prepare Calendar For Ongoing Projects In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday directed officials to prepare a calendar for ongoing projects in the state, which gives timelines of the projects targeted to be completed within two years.

He specifically mentioned that the convention centre being constructed in Laltappad should be completed by July 2026. This centre is planned to span about 57 acres.

Dhami was speaking at a meeting of the Department of Industries and the State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand (SIDCUL) at the Secretariat.

Chief Minister Dhami also stressed the need to expedite the construction of the film city in Dehradun, for which 107 acres of land have been identified.

Additionally, he highlighted the progress on the construction of flattened factories, not only in Haridwar but also in Udham Singh Nagar and Selaqui. Currently, flattened factories are being developed on five lakh square feet of land in Haridwar.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to keep the departments related to infrastructure development and technical efficiency in the same area. "Work should be done according to the objectives for which the IT Park was established. Special efforts should be made to promote industries in hilly areas," the CM said.

He directed that such arrangements should be made under the Private Industrial Estate Policy that there is no need to get Section 143 done separately for land use change, so that there is no unnecessary delay in the work.

Dhami said, "apart from urban areas, industries should also be promoted rapidly in hilly areas." The Chief Minister directed that Rural Business Incubators should be promoted rapidly in hilly areas. These will play an important role in connecting youth and women with self-employment.

It was informed in the meeting that about 50 thousand people have got employment under the Chief Minister's Self-Employment Scheme.

The Chief Minister directed that this scheme should be promoted widely so that people get maximum benefit from it. Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme Nano should also be added to the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme.

He said that if there is a need to increase the budget under the CM Self-Employment Scheme, then a proposal should be brought for it. To double the state's GDP by 2028, a target of investing 90 thousand crores has been set in the manufacturing sector by 2028, while the target of 01 lakh 26 thousand crores is likely to be achieved.

The Chief Minister said that for industrial development, work should also be done based on best practices of other states. —ANI