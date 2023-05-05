CM Dhami Directs Officials To Bring All Online Procedures On Single Platform During Review Meeting

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday directed officials to simplify online procedures and bring all the facilities on a single platform at a review meeting of Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA) and Industries Department.

The meeting was aimed at achieving the objective of a 'Strong Uttarakhand @25', stated a government release.

During the meeting, the CM directed his officers to include more public services under the Right to Service, adding that sincere efforts should be made in this direction so that people can draw the benefits of most services from a single platform while sitting at home.

CM also asked officials to expedite work on implementing central schemes, adding that new avenues of employment were being created in the state's industrial sector. He said along with skill development, attention should also be paid to ensuring maximum employment and self-employment for the state's youth, said the release.

Also exhorting officials to push for more industrial activties in the state, the CM said a conducive ambience should be created for investors, from across the country and overseas, to pledge funds for industrial develoment.

He said along with higher education, special attention should also be paid to the skill development of the youth. "We have to work speedily to take the youth forward in the direction of employment-oriented education," the press release quoted the CM as saying.

Dhami also clarified that big projects of various departments, the progress of which have slackened, will be reviewed soon. It was further informed at the meeting that 485 services are being provided to the people through the 'Apni Sarkar portal'. Out these, 265 services have been included under the Right of Service. —ANI