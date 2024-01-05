CM Dhami Directs Officials Of Planning Dept To Work With Mutual Coordination

Dehradun: While reviewing the Planning Department at the Secretariat on Thursday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the employees of departments and cells working under the Planning Department to work with mutual coordination.

He also directed that the State Institute Empowering and Transforming Uttarakhand (Setu) established to achieve development-related goals and their effective monitoring and to encourage better planning systems, effective policymaking, and innovations in the state.

The Chief Minister said that all the schemes of the government should be effectively reviewed by the planning department.

The Chief Minister gave instructions to further strengthen mutual coordination, partnership and networking system between departments, along with the efficient and effective use of state resources.

He also directed to make efforts to double the state's economy in five years under Strong Uttarakhand and to regularly monitor the sustainable development goals.

The Chief Minister had earlier asked all the departments to work on one such scheme each, which would prove to be a game changer in the development of the state. In this regard, he instructed the Planning Department to submit a report with complete details of the efforts made by the departments for this.

He also gave instructions for effective implementation of innovative works run by NITI Aayog in the state. The Chief Minister also gave instructions for regular monitoring of programs and schemes run in 06 aspirational districts selected at NITI Aayog level and 09 aspirational districts selected at state level for health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development and basic facilities.

The Chief Minister also directed to regularly test the quality of the material being used in various projects being run in the state, so that the schemes are completed with quality and on time. In the meeting, the Chief Minister also took information about the progress related to "Parivar Pehchan Patra Uttarakhand/Hamar Kutumb". —ANI