CM Dhami Directs Civil Aviation Department To Bring Back Students Stranded In Manipur

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday directed the Civil Aviation Department, Uttarakhand to bring back 15 students who are stranded in violence-hit Manipur.

In this sequence, the Civil Aviation Department is taking prompt action to bring back these 15 students from Imphal.

Secretary Civil Aviation Dilip Jawalkar informed that with the help of police in Imphal (Manipur) all these students were contacted and necessary coordination was established for their safety.

According to an official release, to bring back all these students safely to Dehradun, special talks and requests are being made with Indigo Airlines, their tickets have been booked on priority by the state government.

"Special talks and requests with Indigo Airlines, in order to bring all these students safely to Dehradun, Uttarakhand, their tickets have been booked on a priority basis by the Uttarakhand Government under a special arrangement and the concerned students have also been informed about this," read the release.

"All these students will reach Dehradun in the evening by a direct flight from Imphal to Dehradun on May 12, 2023," added the release.

Earlier in the day, the J-K Students Association thanked the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha-led government for safely evacuating the students who were stranded in violence-hit Manipur.

In a statement, the association's national convenor, Nasir Kahuihami, thanked the Jammu and Kashmir administrations for facilitating the evacuation of Kashmiri students from Manipur, which is grappling with violence and unrest.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has also given directions to the concerned officials of the state to ensure the safety and security of five students from the state stuck in violence-hit Manipur, a spokesperson of the State Government informed here on Monday.

The Chief Minister immediately responded to the text message of one of the students stuck in Manipur and intervened in the matter. He gave financial assistance of Rs 60,000 from his own pocket to handle the crisis immediately to meet the travelling expenses of the students to return home safely, said the state official. The Northeast state has been on the boil in the wake of clashes between the majority Meitei community and other tribal groups over a high court order asking the Manipur government to consider including the former in the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST). —ANI