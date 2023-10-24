CM Dhami Congratulates Team For Web Series 'Kafal'

Nainital: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday congratulated the team of the web series 'Kafal' being made under the joint aegis of Himshree Film and Disney + Hotstar at Balrampur House, Nainital, read an official statement.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that it is a matter of pride for Uttarakhand that the reality of Uttarakhand is being depicted in the Kafal web series, including all the nutritional properties of Kafal.

He said that cinema is the mirror of society which presents all the activities of that particular region in front of the common people through films. Uttarakhand is covered with its natural beauty, Himalayan mountains, and rivers, similarly this web series, like its name, covers the geographical, social, modern, and cultural harmony of the mountain.

The Chief Minister has appealed to the filmmakers to come to the beautiful valleys of Uttarakhand and make films while taking full advantage of the natural environment.

He said that recently the government has received the Best Film Friendly State award. Arrangements for online permission have been made by the government.

The Chief Minister said that for this, the state government is working and trying to improve the film policies of other states by studying them.

He said that a 50 per cent subsidy has been approved by the state government for Kumaoni, Garhwali, and Jaunsari films, web series, etc. This will promote local art and culture and will also create employment in many areas.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Uttarakhand has become a major place for shooting in the country. With more films being produced in Uttarakhand in the coming years, hoteliers as well as people associated with the tourism business, taxi traders, and guides will benefit.

Kafal web series based on comedy is being made on various characters of Uttarakhand. Kafal is an effort to reconnect the people of Uttarakhand with Uttarakhand. 150 local artists are involved in the webseries, along with this, the music and beauty of the mountains will be shown to the world through the show. Kafal web series includes many actors including Divyendu Sharma, Mukti Mohan, Vinay Pathak, and Kusha Kapila. Under the able direction of Prem Mistry, the group also includes actors like Ayushi, Hemant Pandey and Ishtiaq Khan. —ANI