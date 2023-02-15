CM Dhami Attends State Cabinet Meeting In Dehradun

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the state cabinet meeting here in Dehradun.

Earlier on February 14, Chief Minister Dhami reviewed the development works and programmes of all the departments at the Vikas Bhavan Auditorium of Pauri district.

He instructed officials to complete the work keeping in mind transparency, speed and foresight.

After extensive discussion with officers, representatives and local people, the Chief Minister talked about making proposals for development works with everyone's participation and implementing them. He instructed the Drinking Water Corporation and Jal Sansthan to check once again the capacity and status of drinking water schemes to ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water in the summer season.

He directed the forest department to pay compensation to humans and livestock in case of wildlife attack through the suo moto process so that the affected people do not have to run unnecessarily.

The Chief Minister instructed to cross-verify the newly made ration cards in a proper way and to make those who are really entitled according to the standard. He instructed Commissioner Garhwal and District Magistrate to provide proper benefits of the schemes of the government to the people, to implement the development works at a fast pace and with transparency and to make the complexity of public services easy. During this, the Chief Minister also released the tourism calendar based on the tourism theme of the district.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday also held a meeting with Uttarakhand State Cooperative Banks at the Secretariat where he said, that to increase the livelihoods of people in the hilly districts of the state, more efforts are needed in the field of cooperatives.

He said that to increase the livelihood of people in the hilly districts of the state, more efforts are needed in the field of cooperatives."In order to enable the common people to take maximum advantage of the various schemes of the government, such arrangements should be made that people can get the facility of taking mixed loans to avail the benefits of the schemes of the concerned departments under schemes of similar nature," said Dhami.

The Chief Minister said that special attention should be paid towards increasing the economic activities in the state to enhance the livelihood of the people. More attention should be paid to the cluster-based approach. There is a need to rapidly increase cooperative-based work in hilly districts. Efforts should be made to promote the production of coarse cereals in the state. —ANI