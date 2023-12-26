CM Dhami Addresses 'Prantiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal', Urges To Promote 'Vocal For Local'

Kashipur: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the swearing-in ceremony of the 'Prantiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal' in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district on Monday and urged the businessmen to promote 'Vocal for Local'.

The 'Vocal for Local' initiative aims to promote local products for the speedy progress of the country and to achieve the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

CM Dhami said, "I would like to urge you to promote 'Vocal for Local', which was early voiced by Prime Minister Narendra Modiji so that small vendors can also contribute to strengthening the economy. PM Modi has inculcated a sense of confidence among the people of the country. He has empowered the people."

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, our country witnessed the best management skills, while other prosperous countries could not manage to deal with it well. Our businessmen also stood up for the people of the country and extended support as far as possible," he added.

Heaping praise on PM Modi, CM Dhami said, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, the country continued to progress. We are now the fifth-largest economy in the world. Like a parent and a guardian, he stood with the people of the country."

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary at Kashipur in the Udham Singh Nagar district.

"Atalji's political and social life has always been an inspiration for people across the country. By following in his footsteps, we can build the country of our dreams. He led many historical works during his regime as Prime Minister. Good Governance is merely an aspect of his life," CM Dhami said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is organising several events across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which is observed as Good Governance Day.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, and served as the nation's prime minister three times. He passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on August 16, 2018. The purpose of Good Governance Day is to increase public access to various government programmes and services. —ANI