CM Attends Shaurya Mahotsav, Pays Homage To Darwan Singh Negi

Chamoli: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday attended the Shaurya Mahotsav organised in the memory of Victoria Cross (VC) Darwan Singh Negi in Narainbagar area of Chamoli district.

Speaking at the event, Rawat said that we are proud of the valour of Darwan Singh Negi. Rawat said that the country which does not respect its brave hearts cannot remain independent for long. Rawat also announced to celebrate his martyr day as a state fair for which he sanctioned Rs 5 lakh. He also instructed the District Magistrate to develop Negi's ancestral house as a museum. ANI