CM Appeals To People Not Pay Heed To Rumors Regarding Liquor Sale

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat has said that rumours being spread regarding sale of liquor are completely false. He said government has issued a transparent excise policy in the state. He said former Congress government has drafted a policy FL-5M/DS to give license to sell foreign liquor in malls, and department stores after depositing a fee of Rs two lakh fee. He said his government has taken steps to check misuse of this policy. Chief Minister Mr. Trivendra Singh Rawat said that as per the new policy, the license fee for malls, and department store has been increased from Rs two lakh to Rs five lakh. He said provision is made that license would be given to stores, having annual turnover more than Rs 50 lakh and only big departmental stores can sell liquor.

He appealed to media persons and common man not to pay attention to rumours. The said that the new provision made in FL-5M/DS policy are not aimed at selling liquor through retail shopkeepers but to stop misuse being done under the previous policy and bring greater transparency. He said that the state government is not encouraging sale of liquor but trying to bring in transparency in it's sales.