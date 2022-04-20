CM Adityanath Suspends Five PCS Officers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, continuing his zero tolerance policy against corruption, has suspended five officers of the Provincial Civil Services (PCS).

The suspended officers are Mahesh Prakash, Satish Chandra, Ashok Kumar Gupta, Manoj Prakash and Sanjay Kumar.

All have been found to have caused losses to the state exchequer during their posting in the Mining Department. All the five officers have already been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation which is investigating the mining scam in Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, the Chief Minister had suspended Devendra Kumar Pandey, District Magistrate of Unnao, over alleged irregularities in expenditure of Composite School Grant fund of the Basic Shiksha Department. Adityanath also directed the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to probe the charges against the officer. --IANS