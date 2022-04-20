CM Adityanath Holds Janta Darbar, Addresses People's Grievances

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday morning held a Janta Darbar in Gorakhpur city. The Janta Darbar was held at Gorakhnath temple in order to address the grievances of the people. Many people have submitted their applications to the Chief Minister and urged him to take requisite steps to resolve their issues. Some of the people also spoke to ANI about their applications and said that the Chief Minister has assured them justice. "I had deposited Rs 28,7500 to the builder but its been two years I have not got my flat. The builder is demanding Rs 4 lakh more. I have submitted the application on the same to the chief minister," said Ram Vichtra Tripathi, who visited the Janta Darbar. Another person named Vinay Kumar Singh said, "My child was barred from giving the exam as school authorities claimed that I have not paid Rs 600 for bus fees. My child's future is in dark now. I requested the Chief Minister to order an investigation into the same and take strict action against the private school for such a move." Adityanath also used to hold such meetings before becoming the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. ANI