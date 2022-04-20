CM's Nod To Hike In Monthly Pay, Allowance Of Block Representatives Of Ex-Servicemen In U'khand

Dehradun: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday gave his consent for increasing the monthly salary and travel allowance of block representatives of ex servicemen by Rs 2000 and Rs 1000 respectively.

The chief minister''s nod paves the way for payment of Rs 7000 to the block representatives of ex servicemen in Uttarakhand as monthly salary and Rs 2000 as travel allowance, an official release here said.

It effects a 40 per cent hike in their salary and doubles the amount they used to get as travel allowance, it said.

There are representatives of ex servicemen in 95 blocks of Uttarakhand. The decision to increase their salary and travel allowance will put an additional burden of Rs 34 lakh per annum on the state exchequer, it said. —PTI