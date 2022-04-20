Cloudburst In U'khand, No Loss Of Life

Dehradun: A cloudburst was reported in Pithoragarh district amid heavy rain in Uttarakhand, officials said on Monday. District officials have rushed to the site and no loss of life has been reported.

The cloudburst occurred over Haat village. A few houses were flattened and people were being shifted to safer places, the official said. According to the limited information available, a tower of the gridline linked to the Dhauliganga hydro power project has been damaged.

The region has been having torrential rain since Sunday evening.