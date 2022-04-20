Cloud Burst In Nachni Area Causes Serious Damage; Several Houses Raised To Ground & An Elderly Person Killed

Pithoragarh: Heavy rains in Nachni area of district Pithoragarh have caused mayhem in the villages of the area. One elderly person has been reported to have been killed while his wife was seriously injured when debris entered their house in the form of a massive landslide. Two others have also been injured in the village. Whereas, villagers claim that it was cloudburst that has caused the destruction, the DM Dr. Vijay Kumar Jogande has admitted to heavy rainfall but ruled out cloud burst.

As per reports received, one house collapsed in Nachni due to a falling boulder,while three houses were submerged into the Ramganga river due to landslides. A house in Talla Bhainskot has collapsed while 7 houses have come under threat due to landslides. Houses have also destroyed in Bathi and Kotyuda. A Max Jeep and two motorcycles were caught in debris in Hoopuli and washed away in the Hoopuli Canal.

There has been tremendous destruction in the 20 km radius from Timiti to Bansbagar. The Thal-Munsiyari road has collapsed over a 60 meter stretch. All internal roads have been closed due to debris. 5 cows were buried under debris when a house collapsed in Bamgaon Khalsa of Talla Bhainskot. Seven families that are under threat of landslides have left their homes. Two houses were destroyed in Bathi village and four cattle were buried under the rubble.

Bhainskhal's Panchayat house was washed away after the Khabariya Nala overflowed. Many drinking water schemes, irrigation channels and check dams have been washed away. Several motor bridges, public toilets, drinking water tanks and two concrete bridges have collapsed. DM VK Jogandde and Minister of State Shamsher Satyal visited the disaster-prone area and took stock of the damage.