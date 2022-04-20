Closing Shops On Sundays Shouldn't Be Confused With Weekend Lockdown: U'Khand Govt

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Thursday clarified that there will be no weekend lockdown in the state capital but only closure of market places, barring shops selling essentials, on Sundays for sanitisation purposes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dehradun district administration has issued an order for strict closure of market places on Sundays in the state capital for sanitisation purposes, an official at the Chief Minister's Office said making it clear that the word "closure" should not be confused with "lockdown" which is technically different.

However, shops selling essentials like fruits and vegetables and medicines, petrol pumps and LPG agencies will remain out of the ambit of the Sunday closure so that people are not inconvenienced, the official said.

The order for strict compliance of closure of shops on Sundays for sanitisation purposes in the state capital was issued on Wednesday by Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Shrivastava as a step to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19. —PTI