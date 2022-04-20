Closing Ceremony Of The Exercise Yudh Abhyas-2018

Chaubatia: Exercise Yudh Abhyas, a joint Indo-US Military exercise which witnessed participation of an Infantry Battalion of Indian Army the 1st Battalion 23 Infantry Regiment of US Army concluded at Chaubatia, Uttarakhand on 29 Sep 2018.

The exercise was the fourteenth in the Yudh Abhyas series, which started in 2004 under US Army Pacific Partnership Programme. Exercise YUDH ABHYAS strengthens and broadens interoperability and cooperation between the Indian and US armies. It is the fourth Indian US Army exercise at Chaubattia and complements number of other exchanges and exercise between the forces. Over the years the two countries have decided to progressively increase the scope and content of the combined exercise and Exercise YUDH ABHYAS 2018 has witnessed a Division Headquarter based Command Post Exercise and one Infantry Battalion each carrying out Field Training Exercise under a joint Brigade Headquarters and discussions on issues of mutual interest by experts of both countries. The exercise provided an ideal platform for the personnel of the two countries to share their experiences on counter terrorist operations, especially in mountainous terrain.

The commanders and staff officers of both sides were exercised to work in close coordination to receive and collate intelligence and to issue suitable operational orders to the combined field training components, who executed these orders on ground in simulated realistic situation. The exercise curriculum was planned progressively where the participants were initially made to get familiar with each other's organizational structure, weapons, equipment, and tactical drills. Subsequently, the training advanced to joint tactical exercises wherein the battle drills of both the armies were coherently practiced.

The training culminated in a 48 hours consolidation and validation exercise in which troops carried out a daring rescue and destroy mission in the general area of Pilkholi near Chaubattia. The final exercise was reviewed by Senior most officers from both sides.

Besides training, both the contingents also participated in a number of extracurricular activities including friendly football and basketball matches and a cultural programme during the "Barakhana" on the final day. A magnificent parade and the customary exchange of mementoes marked the successful completion of Indo-US combined Army Exercise.

The combined exercise was undoubtedly, an unprecedented success. Besides promoting understanding and interoperability between the two armies, it further helped in strengthening ties between India and US.



