Closing Ceremony Of Hindi Fortnight Held At ICFRE

Dehradun (The Hawk): Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) celebrated Hindi Fortnight from 14 to 28 September 2020. The closing ceremony of the event took place today i.e. 28 September 2020 in ICFRE Committee Room. Shri A.S. Rawat, DG, ICFRE was the Chief Guest on this occasion. While addressing the gathering he stated that though the fortnight is now completed. However, we have to maintain the spirit all through the year. He also stressed that being in "A region" implementation of Rajbhasha Hindi is not merely achieving the targets fixed by the Government but to work in the Hindi is our moral responsibility too.

Dr. Sudhir Kumar, DDG (Extn.), while delivering the welcome address laid emphasis on the importance of Rajbhasha Hindi and informed the audience about the various activities conducted during the Fortnight including six competitions namely, Noting-Drafting, Hindi Essay Writing, Hindi Translation, Hindi Debate, Hindi Quiz and Self - Written Poetry Recitation in which 56 participants actively participated. He also informed that "ICFRE Rajbhasha Puraskar" was awarded to Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun for best performance amongst the institutes situated in 'A' region and Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore for best performance amongst the institutes situated in 'C' region for best implementation of Rajbhasha Hindi for the year 2019-20. The "ICFRE Rajbhasha Protsahan Puraskar" was awarded to ten personnel of ICFRE for overall performance for implementation of Hindi in their official works during the year 2019-20. The winners of different competitions held during Hindi Fortnight were announced by Dr.A.KPandey, ADG (M & Extn.), ICFRE. The programme concluded with vote of thanks by Dr. A.K. Pandey. Due to COVID-19 pandemic only senior level officers including Shri S.D. Sharma, DDG (Admin & Res.), Dr. Sudhir Kumar, DDG (Extension), Shri Anurag Bhardwaj, Director (I.C.), and Shri N.C. Sarvanan, Secretary, ICFRE were present during the closing ceremony. The programme was webcasted live for personnel of ICFRE.