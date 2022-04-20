Closing Ceremony 12th India-Nepal Joint Battalion Level Ex Surya Kiran-XII

Lucknow: Surya Kiran-XII a Joint Military Training Exercise between India & Nepal culminated at Nepal Army Battle School (NABS), Saljhandi, Nepal wherein the troops of the KUMAON SCOUTS of the Indian Army and Narayan Dal Battalion of Nepal Army participated. Exercise Surya Kiran-XII was conducted from 03 to 16 September 2017.

Surya Kiran-XII, which was the 12thIndia-Nepal training between the two nations aimed not only at training troops in Counter Terrorism Operations but also in enhancing defence cooperation and military relations between the two nations. It provided an ideal platform for troops of the two countries to share their experiences on counter insurgency Operations especially in mountainous terrain as also on disaster management which frequently affect both the countries. The training culminated with a 72 hours outdoor exercise in which troops of both contingents carried out a Cordon and Search Operation in a mock Counter insurgency village. During the final phase of the exercise Lt Gen J K Sharma, Brig Ranjan Mallik were present as observers representatives of Indian Army. Maj Gen RajendraKarki, Col Anand Singh Bhatwere present from Nepal Army. Besides training, both the contingents also participated in number of extracurricular activities including friendly Football, Basketball, Volleyball matches and a cultural programme on the final day. The joint training was undoubtedly, an unprecedented success. Besides promoting understanding and interoperability between the two armies, it further helped in cementing ties between both nations.



