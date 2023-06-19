Closer defence ties top agenda for PM's US visit

New Delhi: As part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States commencing on June 21, a road map for co-production, co-development, and supply-change cooperation between Indian and American defence companies is expected to be unveiled.

During his first state visit to the US, Prime Minister Modi will meet with Vice President Joe Biden to discuss improving trade and investment relations in addition to developing closer links in the technological realm, which includes telecom, space, and manufacturing.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra announced at a press conference that the prime minister will be visiting the Al-Hakim mosque, which dates back to the 11th century and was renovated by the Bohra community, while on a state visit to Egypt from June 24-25 at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.—Inputs from Agencies